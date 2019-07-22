(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Monister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed in phone talks on Monday the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone as well as the progress in the formation of Syria's Constitutional Committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russian Foreign Monister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed in phone talks on Monday the situation in Syria 's Idlib de-escalation zone as well as the progress in the formation of Syria 's Constitutional Committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"An exchange of views on the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone took place. The ministers stressed the importance of coordinating efforts to counter terrorism in order to fully implement the Memorandum on the stabilization of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone .

.." the ministry said in a statement.

"The sides also discussed the current developments in the political settlement of the Syrian conflict in line with provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2254. The ministers reaffirmed mutual interest in the prompt completion of the formation of Syria's Constitutional Committee and the beginning of its work," the statement said.