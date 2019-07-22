UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Syria's Idlib, Constitutional Committee In Phone Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 08:39 PM

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Syria's Idlib, Constitutional Committee in Phone Talks

Russian Foreign Monister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed in phone talks on Monday the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone as well as the progress in the formation of Syria's Constitutional Committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russian Foreign Monister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed in phone talks on Monday the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone as well as the progress in the formation of Syria's Constitutional Committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"An exchange of views on the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone took place. The ministers stressed the importance of coordinating efforts to counter terrorism in order to fully implement the Memorandum on the stabilization of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone .

.." the ministry said in a statement.

"The sides also discussed the current developments in the political settlement of the Syrian conflict in line with provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2254. The ministers reaffirmed mutual interest in the prompt completion of the formation of Syria's Constitutional Committee and the beginning of its work," the statement said.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Exchange Russia Progress Idlib

Recent Stories

Microsoft Settles Bribery Charges By Hungarian Div ..

27 seconds ago

Syria Restores Electricity in Kafriya, Fu'ah for F ..

28 seconds ago

17 dead, 28 wounded in Somalia bomb blast: hospita ..

30 seconds ago

Belgium's Michel to Take European Council Job Afte ..

32 seconds ago

UN Security Council Has No Current Plans to Discus ..

15 minutes ago

China Unlikely to Rely on Iranian Oil for Energy S ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.