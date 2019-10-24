Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discussed Implementation of MoU on Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the implementation of a memorandum on Syria by phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday

"The ministers discussed the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President [Recep] Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on October 22. They agreed to continue coordination of efforts in order to stabilize the situation in the northeast of Syria as soon as possible," it said.