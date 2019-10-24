UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discussed Implementation Of MoU On Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:19 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the implementation of a memorandum on Syria by phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the implementation of a memorandum on Syria by phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

"The ministers discussed the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President [Recep] Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on October 22. They agreed to continue coordination of efforts in order to stabilize the situation in the northeast of Syria as soon as possible," it said.

