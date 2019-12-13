UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discussed Syria By Phone - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Russian and Turkish foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed Syria, the middle East and bilateral relations on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In the development of the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on December 11, 2019, the ministers discussed the process of the peace settlement in Syria and the general situation in the region of the Middle East and North Africa," the ministry said.

