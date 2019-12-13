Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discussed Syria by Phone - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian and Turkish foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed Syria, the Middle East and bilateral relations on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

"In the development of the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on December 11, 2019, the ministers discussed the process of the peace settlement in Syria and the general situation in the region of the Middle East and North Africa," the ministry said.