MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, expressed concerns over possible serious consequences that could occur in the aftermath of the US airstrike that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The sides expressed deep concern about the possible serious consequences of the American action for peace and stability in the middle East region," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Lavrov called US actions a "serious violation of fundamental norms of international law."

In a separate phone conversation, Lavrov expressed his condolences over Soleimani's assassination to his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"Ministers emphasized that US actions are a gross violation of fundamental international law and do not contribute to finding solutions to the complex problems that occur in the Middle East, but rather lead to a new round of escalation of tension in the region," the ministry said.