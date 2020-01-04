UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Express Concerns Over Consequences After Soleimani's Killing - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:38 PM

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Express Concerns Over Consequences After Soleimani's Killing - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, expressed concerns over possible serious consequences that could occur in the aftermath of the US airstrike that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, expressed concerns over possible serious consequences that could occur in the aftermath of the US airstrike that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The sides expressed deep concern about the possible serious consequences of the American action for peace and stability in the middle East region," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Lavrov called US actions a "serious violation of fundamental norms of international law."

In a separate phone conversation, Lavrov expressed his condolences over Soleimani's assassination to his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"Ministers emphasized that US actions are a gross violation of fundamental international law and do not contribute to finding solutions to the complex problems that occur in the Middle East, but rather lead to a new round of escalation of tension in the region," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Lead Middle East Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Minister distributes cheques among minorities memb ..

3 minutes ago

Special Initiative Police Station introduced to fa ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister's dream of public service PTI govt' ..

3 minutes ago

Three bodies found in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Putrified body of woman found in Sialkot

11 minutes ago

Elgar, Van der Dussen fight back for South Africa

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.