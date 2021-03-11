UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Holding Talks In Qatari Capital

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:00 AM

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Holding Talks in Qatari Capital

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, are holding talks in the capital of Qatar.

The meeting takes place at the Doha international airport, where the Russian minister arrived from Riyadh and the Turkish minister from Bishkek.

"Where is my souvenir from Kyrgyzstan?" Lavrov joked, greeting the Turkish colleague.

After that, Lavrov asked Cavusoglu whether he had watched the broadcast of the launch of the construction of the new block of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which took place earlier on Thursday.

"A little bit. I should have already left Bishkek, so I only got a little piece of it," the Turkish minister replied.

After that, they continued negotiations behind closed doors.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Riyadh Qatar Bishkek Doha From Airport

Recent Stories

Developing countries can drive energy transition f ..

3 hours ago

World Government Summit Dialogues conclude

4 hours ago

Roglic takes Paris-Nice lead as Geoghegan Hart cra ..

3 hours ago

COAS holds separate meetings with Bahrain's Comman ..

3 hours ago

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

4 hours ago

FBR urges taxpayers to update profile before March ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.