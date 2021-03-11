Lavrov, Cavusoglu Holding Talks in Qatari Capital

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, are holding talks in the capital of Qatar.

The meeting takes place at the Doha international airport, where the Russian minister arrived from Riyadh and the Turkish minister from Bishkek.

"Where is my souvenir from Kyrgyzstan?" Lavrov joked, greeting the Turkish colleague.

After that, Lavrov asked Cavusoglu whether he had watched the broadcast of the launch of the construction of the new block of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which took place earlier on Thursday.

"A little bit. I should have already left Bishkek, so I only got a little piece of it," the Turkish minister replied.

After that, they continued negotiations behind closed doors.