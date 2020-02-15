Lavrov, Cavusoglu Meet at Munich Security Conference Amid Idlib Escalation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The talks are taking place against the backdrop of escalation in Syria's Idlib. On February 4, Lavrov chided Turkey for failing to deliver on several key commitments to settle the situation in the region. Ankara has rejected the accusations.

The situation in Idlib has been tense for the past several months.

Tensions further spiked after Turkish military officers have come under fire of the Syrian government forces in the region, and two Syrian helicopters have been downed in Idlib.

Ankara accuses the Syrian government forces of violating ceasefire in Idlib and threatens with military force unless the situation changes. Damascus, in turn, defends its right to retaliate against continued militant attacks on civilians and government forces in Idlib.