UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Meet At Munich Security Conference Amid Idlib Escalation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:39 PM

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Meet at Munich Security Conference Amid Idlib Escalation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The talks are taking place against the backdrop of escalation in Syria's Idlib. On February 4, Lavrov chided Turkey for failing to deliver on several key commitments to settle the situation in the region. Ankara has rejected the accusations.

The situation in Idlib has been tense for the past several months.

Tensions further spiked after Turkish military officers have come under fire of the Syrian government forces in the region, and two Syrian helicopters have been downed in Idlib.

Ankara accuses the Syrian government forces of violating ceasefire in Idlib and threatens with military force unless the situation changes. Damascus, in turn, defends its right to retaliate against continued militant attacks on civilians and government forces in Idlib.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Munich Idlib Ankara February Government

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Supreme Head of the Un ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Balloon Team to launch Expo Dubai Balloon Fest ..

26 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi holds open court to address peoples ..

1 minute ago

Indian troops intensify Cordon and Search Operatio ..

1 minute ago

Law minister visits GGDC Charsadda

1 minute ago

IGP seeks detail report into killing of MPA

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.