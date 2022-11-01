Lavrov, Cavusoglu Note Need for Guarantees on Grain Corridor - Moscow

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, confirmed during a phone conversation on Tuesday the need to obtain guarantees that humanitarian maritime corridors would not be used for military purposes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In the development of contacts between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey, the ministers continued to discuss the situation related to the use by Ukraine of humanitarian maritime corridors for military purposes, and confirmed the need to obtain reliable guarantees to rule out such actions that undermine the implementation of the UN Secretary General's Black Sea Grain Initiative," the ministry said.

This is the second conversation between the two top diplomats in two days. On Monday, Lavrov and Cavusoglu also discussed the grain deal. The Russian minister told his Turkish counterpart that it was necessary to obtain guarantees from Ukraine that the humanitarian corridor for the export of grain will not be used for military purposes.

