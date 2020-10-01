UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Cavusoglu Stress Foreign Fighters Cannot Be Involved In Karabakh Conflict - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:54 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday and stressed that foreign militants should not be involved in this conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday and stressed that foreign militants should not be involved in this conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers expressed serious concern over the continuing armed confrontation and spoke in favor of immediate ceasefire. It was stressed that militants from illegal armed groups in other regions must not be involved in this conflict," the ministry said in a press release.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu reiterated the readiness of both Russia and Turkey to work together to ensure stabilization of the situation in the Karabakh region.

