Lavrov, Cavusoglu Stress No Alternative to Peaceful Solution of Karabakh Problem - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh by phone, stressing that there is no alternative to a peaceful solution to the problem, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh by phone, stressing that there is no alternative to a peaceful solution to the problem, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was also discussed. The need to ensure a sustainable ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan as soon as possible was noted. The ministers stressed that there was no alternative to a peaceful solution to the problem, the need to immediately establish a ceasefire and resume the negotiation process within the framework of the established mechanisms of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The inadmissibility of the internationalization of the crisis by involving foreign militants in it was also stressed," the statement says says.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu also discussed the situation in Syria, agreed to continue active contacts between the countries' foreign and defense ministries to promote a settlement in the country.

The ministers also discussed Libya, reaffirming their interest in facilitating a comprehensive intra-Libyan dialogue.