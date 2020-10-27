UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Stress No Alternative To Peaceful Solution Of Karabakh Problem - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:37 PM

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Stress No Alternative to Peaceful Solution of Karabakh Problem - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh by phone, stressing that there is no alternative to a peaceful solution to the problem, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh by phone, stressing that there is no alternative to a peaceful solution to the problem, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was also discussed. The need to ensure a sustainable ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan as soon as possible was noted. The ministers stressed that there was no alternative to a peaceful solution to the problem, the need to immediately establish a ceasefire and resume the negotiation process within the framework of the established mechanisms of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The inadmissibility of the internationalization of the crisis by involving foreign militants in it was also stressed," the statement says says.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu also discussed the situation in Syria, agreed to continue active contacts between the countries' foreign and defense ministries to promote a settlement in the country.

The ministers also discussed Libya, reaffirming their interest in facilitating a comprehensive intra-Libyan dialogue.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Minsk Armenia Azerbaijan Libya

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

24 minutes ago

AED80.2 billion of Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreig ..

24 minutes ago

39 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development to hold awarenes ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge returns to energise city w ..

54 minutes ago

UAE’s Eastern Region witnesses unprecedented dev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.