Lavrov, Cavusoglu to Discuss on December 29 Expansion of Cooperation on Sputnik V - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, will discuss expanding cooperation on Russian vaccine Sputnik V on December 29 during the eighth meeting of the Russian-Turkish Joint Strategic Planning Group (JSPG), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The pandemic determined the emergence of such promising area of interaction between Russian and Turkish counterparties as the localization of production of Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, in Turkey.

During the meeting, we intend to confirm our interest in expanding cooperation in this area," the ministry said.

"We hope that the upcoming meeting of ministers within the framework of the JSPG will make a real contribution to the further development of mutually beneficial relations between Russia and Turkey and will strengthen the strategic vision of pressing international problems, taking into account the national interests of the two countries," the ministry noted.