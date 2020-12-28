UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Cavusoglu To Discuss On December 29 Work Of Joint Ceasefire Center In Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu will discuss the establishment of the Russian-Turkish ceasefire center in Nagorno-Karabakh during their meeting in Sochi on December 29, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

On December 29, at the invitation of Lavrov, Cavusoglu will pay a working visit to Russia to participate in the eighth meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group (JSPG), operating within the framework of the Russian-Turkish High Level Cooperation Council. The previous, seventh meeting of the SGSP was held on March 29, 2019, in Antalya.

"It is planned to work out in detail the current issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9 on Nagorno-Karabakh. The emphasis will be placed on minimizing the risks of possible clashes and providing humanitarian assistance to the parties," the ministry said ahead of the meeting.

"The focus will be on establishing the activities of the Joint Russian-Turkish Center for Controlling the Ceasefire and All Military Operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Zone. We regard this center as an auxiliary element of the post-conflict settlement in addition to the mission of Russian peacekeepers and other measures. As you know, its tasks include monitoring the situation using visual observation methods, in particular, collecting, summarizing and checking data on violations using unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

It noted that the Russian side expressed serious concern over the transfer of foreign mercenaries in October-November to the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

