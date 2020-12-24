Lavrov, Cavusoglu to Hold Talks on Karabakh on December 29 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the Russian resort city of Sochi on December 29 to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On December 29, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a working visit to our country, the city of Sochi, more precisely, at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He will take part in the eighth meeting of the joint [Russian-Turkish] group for strategic planning ... The meeting will focus on a broad range of regional and international problems.

The ministers will compare stands on the situation in the middle East, North Africa, Transcaucasus, Central Asia, Ukraine and the Black Sea region. They will discuss ways to boost efficiency of cooperation within international organizations," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu will discuss implementation of the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani agreement on peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, the spokeswoman added.

"They will focus on minimizing risks of possible armed clashes, on providing humanitarian assistance to the sides, and on setting straight operation of the joint Russian-Turkish center for controlling the ceasefire," Zakharova concluded.