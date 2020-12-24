UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Cavusoglu To Hold Talks On Karabakh On December 29 - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Lavrov, Cavusoglu to Hold Talks on Karabakh on December 29 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the Russian resort city of Sochi on December 29 to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On December 29, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a working visit to our country, the city of Sochi, more precisely, at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He will take part in the eighth meeting of the joint [Russian-Turkish] group for strategic planning ... The meeting will focus on a broad range of regional and international problems.

The ministers will compare stands on the situation in the middle East, North Africa, Transcaucasus, Central Asia, Ukraine and the Black Sea region. They will discuss ways to boost efficiency of cooperation within international organizations," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu will discuss implementation of the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani agreement on peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, the spokeswoman added.

"They will focus on minimizing risks of possible armed clashes, on providing humanitarian assistance to the sides, and on setting straight operation of the joint Russian-Turkish center for controlling the ceasefire," Zakharova concluded.

Related Topics

Africa Ukraine Russia Visit Sochi Middle East December Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

4 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

6 minutes ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

21 minutes ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.