Lavrov, Cavusoglu To Meet In Munich On Sunday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:55 PM

Lavrov, Cavusoglu to Meet in Munich on Sunday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Sunday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Sunday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Russian forces and the Syrian government of attacking civilians in Syria's Idlib, where tensions have escalated recently.

"The meeting is planned for Sunday," the ministry told reporters.

