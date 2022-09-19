Lavrov, Colonna Discuss Ensuring Security at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, discussed ensuring security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"Following a phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and France on September 11, 2022, the heads of the foreign ministries have discussed the situation in Ukraine in detail, mainly focusing on ensuring the security of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the message read.

Lavrov noted that Ukraine was using weapons supplied by the West to target civilian infrastructure, including the ZNPP, and exposing Europe to the danger of a nuclear disaster, according to the ministry.

"The Russian side once again emphasized necessity to stop shelling of the station immediately and completely and launch an unbiased investigation of cases of deliberate attacks on this facility," the ministry stated.