Lavrov Comment On Zelenskyy, Nazism In Ukraine 'Lowest Form Of Propaganda' - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Lavrov Comment on Zelenskyy, Nazism in Ukraine 'Lowest Form of Propaganda' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about Volodymyr Zelensky and Nazism in Ukraine is "the lowest form of propaganda," US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The statement from Foreign Minister Lavrov, it was the lowest form of racism, it was the lowest form of propaganda," Price said.

On Sunday, Lavrov said during an interview with an Italian tv channel that Zelensky's often claiming Ukraine does not suffer from problems related to Nazism because he is Jewish was flawed given that the number of neo-Nazis fighting in groups like Ukraine's Azov regiment was not insignificant.

Israel summoned Russian Ambassador in Tel Aviv Anatoly Viktorov earlier in the day about Lavrov's comments concerning Zelensky and Nazism in Ukraine.

Lavrov's comments have been criticized in Israel, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett saying that "lies like these are meant to blame the Jews themselves for the most terrible crimes in history."

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the comments "unforgivable and outrageous, and a terrible historic mistake," adding that "the Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust" nor can they be blamed for anti-Semitism.

