Lavrov Concerned Over US Desire to Deploy Missiles in Europe, Asia-Pacific

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed concerns about Washington's desire to deploy short- and intermediate- range missiles deployment in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

"We are certainly concerned over the Americans' statements about their desire to deploy missiles that were banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty not only in Europe but in the Asia-Pacific region as well," Lavrov said at a press conference on Wednesday.