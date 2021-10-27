UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Concerned Over US Desire To Deploy Missiles In Europe, Asia-Pacific

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:15 PM

Lavrov Concerned Over US Desire to Deploy Missiles in Europe, Asia-Pacific

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed concerns about Washington's desire to deploy short- and intermediate- range missiles deployment in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed concerns about Washington's desire to deploy short- and intermediate- range missiles deployment in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

"We are certainly concerned over the Americans' statements about their desire to deploy missiles that were banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty not only in Europe but in the Asia-Pacific region as well," Lavrov said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Washington Nuclear

Recent Stories

Russian, Israeli Health Ministers Discuss Mutual R ..

Russian, Israeli Health Ministers Discuss Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certific ..

3 minutes ago
 Eight held with weapons in sargodha

Eight held with weapons in sargodha

3 minutes ago
 Regional peace not possible without resolution of ..

Regional peace not possible without resolution of Kashmir issue: Kamran Bangash

3 minutes ago
 Sudan to open Khartoum airport to flights Wednesda ..

Sudan to open Khartoum airport to flights Wednesday

5 minutes ago
 Climate change likely reason for growing toll of l ..

Climate change likely reason for growing toll of lightning strikes in Bangladesh ..

5 minutes ago
 Tanzanian farmers choose vanilla over coffee for p ..

Tanzanian farmers choose vanilla over coffee for profits

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.