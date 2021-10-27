Lavrov Concerned Over US Desire To Deploy Missiles In Europe, Asia-Pacific
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:15 PM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed concerns about Washington's desire to deploy short- and intermediate- range missiles deployment in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region
"We are certainly concerned over the Americans' statements about their desire to deploy missiles that were banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty not only in Europe but in the Asia-Pacific region as well," Lavrov said at a press conference on Wednesday.