Lavrov Condemned US Decision To Add Cuba On List Of Terrorism Sponsors - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a phone conversation with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, categorically condemned the US decision to include Cuba in the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

During a phone conversation on January 21, Lavrov and Parrilla compared positions on topical aspects of the development of bilateral strategic partnership, including in the trade and economic sphere. The diplomats expressed a mutual disposition to deepen cooperation in priority areas.

The Russian minister emphasized the consonance of positions in support of the fundamental goals and principles of the UN Charter, the fundamental rejection of the practice of using unilateral sanctions that are contrary to international law.

"The solidarity position on the need to immediately lift trade, economic and financial blockade of the island by the United States was confirmed. Sergey Lavrov strongly condemned Washington's decision to include Cuba in the US list of state sponsors of terrorism," the ministry said.

In January, the US State Department included Cuba on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. Parilla called this decision hypocritical and cynical and accused the United States of political opportunism.

