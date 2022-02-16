Lavrov Condemns Calls Made by West to Verify Pullback of Russian Troops After Drills

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that calls made by the West to verify the pullback of Russian troops back to their bases after the drills are simly a "lack of proper behavior."

"Whatever we do on our territory, the West considers itself entitled to tell us how we should behave, this is simply a lack of proper behavior," Lavrov told a press conference.