Lavrov Condemns US Decision Not To Recognize Results of Venezuelan Election

Russia condemns Washington's decision not to recognize the results of the general election in Nicaragua and believes this is unacceptable, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

In the early hours of Monday, US President Joe Biden said that the "pantomime" election was "neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic.

"Preparations and the elections were held amid unprecedented pressure on the Nicaraguan authorities. Well ahead of the election, the US unleashed a campaign not to recognize the results of the vote. As I understand, last night, when the election was over, the White House leadership refused to recognize it and called on all the other countries to follow suit. We believe this is unacceptable. We resolutely condemn this policy," Lavrov said at a press conference after negotiations with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia.