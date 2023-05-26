UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Confirms Commitment To Diplomatic Resolution Of Ukraine Conflict - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 08:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed Moscow's commitment to the diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Ukraine during a meeting with Special Representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Lavrov expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for a balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis, highly appreciated Beijing's readiness to play a positive role in its settlement. The Russian foreign minister reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to a politico-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, noting the serious obstacles created by the Ukrainian side and its Western curators to the resumption of peace talks," the ministry said.

