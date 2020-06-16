MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after phone talks with his EU counterpart on Tuesday that he had reiterated the invitation to Josep Borrell to visit Russia when possible.

"We confirmed the invitation to Josep Borrell to visit Russia as soon as the coronavirus situation allows," he told reporters during a virtual press conference.

Borrell said earlier that he wanted to come to Russia as soon as possible.

During their talks on Tuesday, the two diplomats discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, outlooks for a ceasefire in Libya, minority rights in Ukraine and the nuclear deal with Iran.