UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Confirms Invitation To EU's Borrell To Visit Russia When Possible

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Lavrov Confirms Invitation to EU's Borrell to Visit Russia When Possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after phone talks with his EU counterpart on Tuesday that he had reiterated the invitation to Josep Borrell to visit Russia when possible.

"We confirmed the invitation to Josep Borrell to visit Russia as soon as the coronavirus situation allows," he told reporters during a virtual press conference.

Borrell said earlier that he wanted to come to Russia as soon as possible.

During their talks on Tuesday, the two diplomats discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, outlooks for a ceasefire in Libya, minority rights in Ukraine and the nuclear deal with Iran

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Minority Russia Nuclear Visit Libya Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

10 minutes ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

25 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

40 minutes ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.