Lavrov Confirms Plans To Launch Extra Production Of Russian Military Equipment In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:22 PM

Lavrov Confirms Plans to Launch Extra Production of Russian Military Equipment in India

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Tuesday that Moscow and New Delhi have plans to boost their defense cooperation and launch additional production of Russian military equipment in India

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Tuesday that Moscow and New Delhi have plans to boost their defense cooperation and launch additional production of Russian military equipment in India.

"We have confirmed our focus on developing the military-technical cooperation.

We have an intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation, it has its own plans, including the prospects for additional production of Russian military equipment on the Indian territory within the framework of the Make in India concept and within the concept of independent India," Lavrov said at press conference after talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi.

