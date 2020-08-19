Lavrov Confirms Readiness to Visit Cyprus - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, on Tuesday exchanged telegrams on the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the countries, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday, adding that Lavrov has expressed a readiness to visit Cyprus.

The top diplomats also praised the current state of the Moscow-Nicosia cooperation, according to the foreign ministry's statement.

"Lavrov confirmed his readiness to visit Cyprus per the existing invitation," the ministry said.

Both sides have also acknowledged the high level of the mutual understanding of regional and global issues.

The ministry added that Moscow once again has reaffirmed its support for Nicosia's efforts in resolving the Northern Cyprus dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.