UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Confirms Russia's Commitment To Sochi Agreements With Turkey On Idlib

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:08 PM

Lavrov Confirms Russia's Commitment to Sochi Agreements With Turkey on Idlib

Moscow remains fully committed to the agreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Syria's Idlib reached in Sochi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Moscow remains fully committed to the agreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Syria's Idlib reached in Sochi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

"We reaffirm our full commitment to the agreements that have been reached between Russian and Turkish presidents regarding what needs to be done in the Idlib de-escalation zone: to separate normal opposition from terrorists, to demilitarize the inner belt in this zone so that no one can shell Syrian army positions and Russian military base from there, to ensure unhindered passage on highways in this zone," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Luxembourgian counterpart, Jean Asselborn, in Moscow.

According to the Russian minister, these remain Russia's common goals with Turkey, but efforts must be taken to achieve these goals.

There is every opportunity for a dialogue between Moscow and Ankara on Idlib, Lavrov said.

Moscow extends condolences to Ankara in connection with deaths of Turkish troops in Syria, the minister said.

"We express our condolences and, I repeat once again, do everything to ensure security of the Turkish military personnel who provide the de-escalation regime in the Idlib zone. And our military is ready to continue this work there," he said.

The Syrian army has every right to fight terrorists in Idlib, Moscow cannot prevent it, Lavrov said.

"In response to the constant ceasefire violations from within the Idlib zone, the Syrian army has every right to respond and suppress terrorists. We cannot forbid the Syrian army to comply with the requirements set out in UN Security Council resolutions on the merciless, uncompromising fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Sochi Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan All From Opposition

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans made 102 scores in 12th o ..

14 minutes ago

Hong Kong pets face coronavirus quarantine after d ..

17 seconds ago

Erdogan, Putin hold phone talks after Turkish troo ..

19 seconds ago

Galaxy S20 sales 20 pct lower than S10 on 1st day

51 seconds ago

First COVID-19 Case Registered in Azerbaijan - Eme ..

53 seconds ago

Namibia expects economy to recover in 2020

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.