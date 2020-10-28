Lavrov Confirms to Counterpart Makei Support for Belarusian Constitutional Reform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a phone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, confirmed support for the initiative of the Belarusian leadership on constitutional reform, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers exchanged views on the current situation in Belarus. The Russian side confirmed support for the initiative of the Belarusian leadership to carry out constitutional reform in the interests of the earliest normalization of the situation in the country," the statement says.