MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed bilateral relations, Moscow announced its readiness to continue the dialogue on the peace treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"In response to the appeal of the Japanese side, Sergey Lavrov confirmed his readiness to continue the dialogue on the peace treaty in line with bringing the entire range of bilateral relations to a fundamentally new level," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers discussed issues of further development of bilateral relations concerning the promotion of political dialogue, expansion of trade and economic cooperation, strengthening confidence-building measures in the security sphere, as well as interaction in the international arena, it added.