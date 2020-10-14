Lavrov Congratulates WFP Executive Director Beasley on Receiving 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a congratulatory message to UN World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley on the occasion of the WFP receiving the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced earlier that the 2020 Nobel Peace prize was awarded to the UN humanitarian organization promoting food security worldwide "for its efforts to combat hunger."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that relations between Russia and the WFP had been dynamically developing since the early 2000s.