Lavrov Criticizes US For Forcing Other Countries To Accept Its Afghan Collaborators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the United States' attempts to broker safe haven for its Afghan collaborators in other countries could jeopardize the stability in these countries

Speaking at a press conference in Hungary, Lavrov pointed to the United States' "persistent and stubborn" efforts to compel countries in Central Asia and other regions to temporarily accommodate Afghan citizens who cooperated with US and NATO troops while their US visas are being prepared.

"It turns out that these countries are not supposed to conduct any security check of these [Afghan] individuals. According to Americans, these countries must agree to US demands without delay," Lavrov said.

If these Afghans cooperated with the US for many years, Washington must have checked them thoroughly, and therefore their visa processing should not take months, the Russian minister said.

"From all perspectives, [these requests are] not in the interest of stability of these countries where the US tries to push its agenda," Lavrov said.

Following the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover on August 15, US envoy to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, called on other countries to provide temporary or permanent refuge for those Afghans trying to leave the country. Washington has reportedly urged Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to temporarily house about 9,000 Afghans who cooperated with US troops, as there were some issues with the processing of their immigration visas.

