Lavrov, CSTO Representatives Note Importance of Promoting Stabilization Around Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) noted the demand for political and diplomatic assistance to Baku and Yerevan for stabilization around Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the meeting.

The meeting attended by representatives of CSTO member states, as well as the organization's secretary general, the head of joint headquarters, and the executive secretary of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.

"The participants in the meeting expressed their serious concern over the ongoing hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. They noted the demand for political and diplomatic assistance to Yerevan and Baku to stabilize the situation and return the conflict settlement to a peaceful negotiation channel as soon as possible," the ministry said.