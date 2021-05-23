UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Declines To Comment If Switzerland Will Host Putin-Biden Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Lavrov Declines to Comment If Switzerland Will Host Putin-Biden Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Russia can confirm having received an offer from a potential host country of the meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden but will not be commenting on guesses made by media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"We have already said everything. The offer was made. We are studying it, generally positively," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 television channel.

He refrained, however, from confirming or denying media reports that the meeting will be hosted by Switzerland.

"I never comment on rumors. Do you think media reports cannot be rumors? Most commonly they are," Lavrov added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Switzerland Sunday Media TV From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed praises Egyptian efforts to achi ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 1,569 reco ..

1 hour ago

Class of 2021 graduates honoured at NYU Abu Dhabi& ..

2 hours ago

Finance Ministry, Dubai SME to further support ent ..

3 hours ago

Arada awards AED180 million contract to build &#03 ..

3 hours ago

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.