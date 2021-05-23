Lavrov Declines to Comment If Switzerland Will Host Putin-Biden Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Russia can confirm having received an offer from a potential host country of the meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden but will not be commenting on guesses made by media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"We have already said everything. The offer was made. We are studying it, generally positively," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 television channel.

He refrained, however, from confirming or denying media reports that the meeting will be hosted by Switzerland.

"I never comment on rumors. Do you think media reports cannot be rumors? Most commonly they are," Lavrov added.