Lavrov Denies Allegations Regarding Russia's Desire To Split EU

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 06:50 PM

Lavrov Denies Allegations Regarding Russia's Desire to Split EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russia remains open to honest, equal, mutually beneficial cooperation with all states and integration associations without exception, and allegations over Moscow's so-called attempts to split the ranks of the European Union are not true, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Arab media in an interview.

According to the minister, as part of a large-scale information campaign launched against Russia, Moscow is accused of all "mortal sins," including attempts to split the European Union or, for example, weaken the so-called Euro-Atlantic solidarity.

"This is not true. We do not think by such categories. It's not in our rules to twist the hands of partners, to confront them with the choice 'you are with us or against us,' let alone interfere in their internal affairs," Lavrov said.

According to him, Russia remains open to honest, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with all actors, including the European Union.

