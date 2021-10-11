UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Denies Claims Of Russian Meddling In Western Balkans

Lavrov Denies Claims of Russian Meddling in Western Balkans

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied on Sunday that Russia interfered in non-EU Western Balkan nations in violation of international rules.

"If anyone has concrete facts to prove these baseless accusations that Russia has been violating international law in the Western Balkans or elsewhere they are welcome to present them," he told a news conference.

Lavrov said after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade that Russia's relationship with Serbia and its Balkan neighbors was rooted in respect of each other's interests. He slammed the EU for its "neo-colonial" approach to the region.

