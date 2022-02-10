UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Denies Moscow's Alleged Plans To Establish Puppet Government In Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Lavrov Denies Moscow's Alleged Plans to Establish Puppet Government in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday denied Moscow's alleged plans to establish a pro-Russian puppet government in Kiev, saying that such accusations is another example of "highly likely" statements.

Russian diplomats often ironically use the phrase "highly likely" to refer to unsupported accusations of Russia.

"There are speculations, even among respected media, about an operation, which we are preparing to take over Kiev and other cities in Ukraine, or about some coup being prepared in order to establish a puppet regime in the Ukrainian capital. It is all from the series of 'highly likely,'" Lavrov said at a joint press conference following a meeting with UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss.

He added that "highly likely remains highly likely" in regard to many other Western accusation of Russia.

