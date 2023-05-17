UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Denounces Macron's Statement On Russia's 'Vassal Relations' With China

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Lavrov Denounces Macron's Statement on Russia's 'Vassal Relations' With China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday denounced the recent statement by French President Emmanuel Macron about Russia's "dependence" on China.

On Monday, Macron told the Opinion agency that Russia suffered a "geopolitical defeat" and is becoming dependent on China, thus "raising doubts" among its historical allies.

"As for Macron's statements about the vassal-master, you know it is Freudian 'what hurts, that is what he talks about,'" Lavrov said at joint press conference with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik.

The French leader is known for proclaiming the course of strategic autonomy of the European Union for a number of years, but it is clear to everybody that the US will not allow the bloc to have any strategic or any kind of autonomy at all, the minister added.

