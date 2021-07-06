UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Describes Putin-Biden Summit In Geneva As 'Frank, Businesslike'

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:10 AM

Lavrov Describes Putin-Biden Summit in Geneva as 'Frank, Businesslike'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The summit of the Russian and US leaders in Geneva was frank and businesslike, and Moscow is satisfied that the two sides were able to share their stances and expressed their intention to normalize relations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Indonesian Rakyat Merdeka newspaper.

"In our opinion, the Russia-US summit was frank and businesslike. The sides managed to discuss in detail the situation in bilateral affairs, to exchange views on strategic stability, arms control, regional conflicts," Lavrov said in an interview ahead of his visit to Jakarta.

The Russian side has been satisfied with the results of the talks, as both parties stated clearly their positions and "demonstrated the desire to understand each other," he added.

Though modest, the outcome can still be considered a step forward toward the "restoration of normalcy" in relations between the two countries, which, according to Lavrov, should be based on mutual respect.

At the same time, Lavrov stressed that Moscow has no illusions about its relations with Washington. He noted that almost immediately after the summit, the US officials, including those present in Geneva, resumed their aggressive and moralistic rhetoric toward Russia.

Lavrov further expressed regret that Washington continued to "lecture" Moscow, threatening to put more pressure if Russia does not "accept the rules of the game" set out in Geneva.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Washington Visit Jakarta Geneva Same Share

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

5 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

4 hours ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

4 hours ago

French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Gro ..

4 hours ago

26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

4 hours ago

Cleanliness campaign continues to create healthy a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.