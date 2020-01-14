UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Describes US Concept Of 'Free And Open Indo-Pacific Region' As Destructive

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

Lavrov Describes US Concept of 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific Region' as Destructive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The concept of a "free and open Indo-Pacific region" promoted by the United States is destructive, as its goal is to divide the regional countries into "interest groups," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said ahead of his visit to Sri Lanka.

With the visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday, the top Russian diplomat starts his Asia tour, which also includes India and Uzbekistan.

"The concept of a 'free and open Indo-Pacific region' promoted by the United States has not a unifying but a destructive potential.

Its true objective is to divide the regional states into 'interest groups,' weakening the newly-established regional system of inter-state relations to assert dominance," Lavrov said in an interview with Sri Lankan newspaper Daily news.

"The Indian Ocean should not be a cockpit of rivalry but an area of cooperation between costal and island nations jointly creating the conditions for sustainable social and economic development within regional entities, such as, for instance, the IORA, SAARC or BIMSTEC," Lavrov stressed.

Related Topics

India Sri Lanka Russia Visit Uzbekistan United States Top Asia

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

26 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

26 minutes ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

40 minutes ago

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister ..

1 hour ago

Libyan strongman Haftar delays signing ceasefire a ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.