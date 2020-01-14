Lavrov Describes US Concept of 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific Region' as Destructive

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The concept of a "free and open Indo-Pacific region" promoted by the United States is destructive, as its goal is to divide the regional countries into "interest groups," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said ahead of his visit to Sri Lanka.

With the visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday, the top Russian diplomat starts his Asia tour, which also includes India and Uzbekistan.

"The concept of a 'free and open Indo-Pacific region' promoted by the United States has not a unifying but a destructive potential.

Its true objective is to divide the regional states into 'interest groups,' weakening the newly-established regional system of inter-state relations to assert dominance," Lavrov said in an interview with Sri Lankan newspaper Daily news.

"The Indian Ocean should not be a cockpit of rivalry but an area of cooperation between costal and island nations jointly creating the conditions for sustainable social and economic development within regional entities, such as, for instance, the IORA, SAARC or BIMSTEC," Lavrov stressed.