Lavrov, Di Maio Discuss Security Guarantees, Assessments by NATO, US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, the parties discussed Russian proposals on security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Italian side.

"A thorough exchange of views on topical international issues was held. The focus of the discussion is Russia's initiative to provide long-term legal guarantees of security in Europe based on the implementation of the generally recognized principle of the indivisibility of security. The minister shared his assessments of UA and NATO's written responses to the drafts of international legal agreements previously transferred to Western partners and called for the speedy settlement of the issues raised in these documents," the ministry said.

Lavrov told Di Maio about the destabilizing nature of NATO's actions for the military development of the post-Soviet states, the ministry said.

"The foreign ministers of the two countries examined the situation in eastern Ukraine in detail. Lavrov outlined the destabilizing nature of NATO's actions in the military development of the post-Soviet space and the reckless militarization of Ukraine carried out by a number of Western countries, stressed the need to demand from Kiev strict compliance with the Minsk agreements and agreements reached under the Normandy format and the Trilateral Contact Group," the ministry said.