Lavrov, Di Maio To Discuss Ukraine On Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Lavrov, Di Maio to Discuss Ukraine on Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, will discuss the situation in Ukraine and relations between Moscow and the West during a meeting on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, will discuss the situation in Ukraine and relations between Moscow and the West during a meeting on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, on February 17, talks will be held in Moscow between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that the sides will discuss Ukraine, Russia's relations with the EU and NATO, and Moscow's security proposals.

