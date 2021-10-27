UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:07 PM

Lavrov Did Not Discuss US Missile Deployment in S. Korea With S. Korean Counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not discuss Washington's potential short- and intermediate- range missiles deployment in South Korea at his negotiations with South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not discuss Washington's potential short- and intermediate- range missiles deployment in South Korea at his negotiations with South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong.

"We did not discuss US potential deployment of ground-based short- and intermediate- range missiles to the Republic of Korea just because we are perfectly well aware that the South Korean president and government are firmly against this deployment," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after the negotiations.

