Lavrov Disagrees With Critiques Calling ASEAN Ineffective Organization

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he did not consider the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to be an ineffective structure as it was implementing numerous projects aimed at development in various areas.

"I cannot agree that ASEAN is an ineffective structure. If you take an interest and look at the documents that ASEAN adopts for itself and its member states - a very rich program of concrete projects in the most diverse areas of human daily activity and promising developments reflecting those trends that are taking place in science, technology, industry, climate and so on," Lavrov said at a press conference on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial meetings in Jakarta.

The minister added that the projects of the organization might not attract much of the media attention since they presented "everyday practical and discreet work."

Lavrov arrived in Jakarta on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to meet with his counterparts and participate in ASEAN meetings.

ASEAN is the association of 10 Southeast Asian states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, aimed at fostering both political and economic cooperation among its members. Indonesia is chairing the association in 2023.

