Lavrov Discussed Situation in Libya With Egyptian Foreign Minister - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, discussed by phone the situation in Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The ministers discussed the situation in the region of the middle East and North Africa with an emphasis on the crisis in Libya.

Both sides reaffirmed that there is no alternative to resolving the situation in this country through negotiations with the participation of all Libyan parties in line with the implementation of the decisions of the Berlin Conference, enshrined in UNSC resolution 2510. They also underlined the significance of the 'Cairo Declaration' of June 6 for promoting the key principles of the Berlin process with the aim of organizing an inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue to develop agreements on the post-conflict settlement of Libya based on the balance of interests of the three historical regions of the country," the ministry said.