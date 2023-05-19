Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba discussed cooperation on prevention of crimes against children in conflicts around the globe, including in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba discussed cooperation on prevention of crimes against children in conflicts around the globe, including in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The sides exchanged opinions on cooperation on prevention of serious violations against children in armed conflicts in various regions of the world, including in Ukraine. They confirmed the importance of taking practical measures on effective protection of minors in 'hot spots' and respect universal norms of the international humanitarian law," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Lavrov and Gamba also discussed plans to further strengthen cooperation on fulfilling relevant UN Security Council resolutions, according to the statement.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova and President Vladimir Putin, accusing them of the "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation." Russia, in turn, said it has been evacuating children from the front lines and placing them in safety away from the ongoing hostilities.