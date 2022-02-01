UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Discussed With Blinken Further Work On Security Guarantees - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Lavrov Discussed With Blinken Further Work on Security Guarantees - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the possibility of further work on security guarantees and agreed to begin reducing tensions in the operation of diplomatic missions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The minister (Lavrov) stressed the imperative nature of our demands to faithfully adhere to the obligation of all OSCE countries not to strengthen their security at the expense of the security of others, including the non-expansion of NATO and the non-deployment of offensive weapons near Russian borders.

Opportunities for further work on security assurances were discussed, taking into account existing proposals that continue to be studied," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Blinken also agreed to step up efforts to reduce tensions in the work of diplomatic missions of the two countries.

"During the talks, the minister pointed out the unacceptability of Washington's destructive policy of restricting the activities of Russian diplomatic missions in the United States. It was agreed to step up the search for ways to remove these 'irritants'," the ministry noted.

