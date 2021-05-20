UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Discussed With Blinken US Plans To Deploy Rotating Contingent To Poland

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Lavrov Discussed With Blinken US Plans to Deploy Rotating Contingent to Poland

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he had discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Washington's plans to deploy rotating contingent to Poland.

The Russian foreign minister expressed concerns over US military presence close to the borders.

"Yesterday, I asked Tony Blinken about it, about the plans that Washington discusses to deploy significant additional forces to Poland, which would be a direct violation of the Russia-NATO Founding Act. I hope all the NATO countries understand that this is not a bilateral issue, it is directly related to the bloc's multilateral obligations to Russia," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thordarson on the sidelines of the 12th Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting.

