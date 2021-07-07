Lavrov Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With ASEAN Secretary General - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a working visit to Indonesia, on Tuesday met with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi in the headquarters of the organization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

The parties discussed the relationship of Russia and ASEAN, and the cooperation of the association with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"The issue of interaction with the secretariat of the association in promoting Russian-ASEAN relations, the 30th anniversary of which is celebrated this year, was discussed.

Particular attention was paid to deepening practical cooperation in the spheres of economy, science and technology, and emergency response. Prospects for building up contacts between ASEAN, the EAEU, and the SCO were discussed," the foreign ministry said.

In addition, the ceremony of awarding the current secretary general of ASEAN with the badge of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs "For Contribution to International Cooperation" took place.