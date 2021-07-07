UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With ASEAN Secretary General - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Lavrov Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With ASEAN Secretary General - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a working visit to Indonesia, on Tuesday met with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi in the headquarters of the organization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a working visit to Indonesia, on Tuesday met with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi in the headquarters of the organization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The parties discussed the relationship of Russia and ASEAN, and the cooperation of the association with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"The issue of interaction with the secretariat of the association in promoting Russian-ASEAN relations, the 30th anniversary of which is celebrated this year, was discussed.

Particular attention was paid to deepening practical cooperation in the spheres of economy, science and technology, and emergency response. Prospects for building up contacts between ASEAN, the EAEU, and the SCO were discussed," the foreign ministry said.

In addition, the ceremony of awarding the current secretary general of ASEAN with the badge of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs "For Contribution to International Cooperation" took place.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Visit Shanghai Indonesia Shanghai Cooperation Organization Asia

Recent Stories

Canada names Mary Simon first indigenous governor ..

5 minutes ago

UK Acts 'Decisively' Against Belarus, Including Sa ..

5 minutes ago

With 158.24 doses for every 100 persons, UAE maint ..

1 hour ago

Nicaragua opposition arrests climb to 26

5 minutes ago

US Officials to Meet With Russian Counterparts Nex ..

5 minutes ago

Cerezo on verge of last 16 with 5-0 rout of Guangz ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.