Lavrov Discusses Bilateral, Regional Issues With Armenian Counterpart - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan have discussed bilateral and regional issues during a telephone conversation on Wednesday, with both reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A range of current issues of bilateral and regional agenda has been discussed. With satisfaction, the high intensity of the Russian-Armenian allied cooperation in the outgoing year has been noted. A mutual commitment to maintaining such dynamic in 2021 has been confirmed," the ministry said.

The Russian-Armenian strategic relations are based on common history, culture and religion. Moscow and Yerevan closely cooperate in various fields, including within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Russia and Armenia have strong economic cooperation. According to the Russian foreign ministry, the volume of trade between the countries reached $2.5 billion in 2019, with Russia investing $2.4 billion in the Armenian economy.

