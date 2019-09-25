MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Adel Jubeir on the margins of the UN General Assembly, discussing bilateral relations in light of the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Riyadh, the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced.

According to a ministry statement, the two ministers "discussed the priority issues of the Russian-Saudi agenda with an emphasis on the upcoming visit of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the Kingdom."

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Ambassador in Moscow Raid Krimli discussed preparations for Putin's visit to Riyadh, as well as the situation in Yemen and the Persian Gulf.

Putin's visit to the capital of Saudi Arabia is scheduled for October.