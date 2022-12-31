UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Discusses Coordination Of Steps In Syrian Settlement Over Phone With Cavusoglu

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed coordination of steps in the settlement of the Syrian conflict during a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The ministers exchanged New Year greetings and discussed plans for foreign policy cooperation in 2023, including further coordination of steps to facilitate a Syrian settlement," the ministry said.

Earlier this week, Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported, citing anonymous sources in Damascus, that Ankara agreed to withdraw troops from Syrian territory following trilateral talks between the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey that took place in Moscow on Wednesday. The talks marked the first official meeting between Ankara and Damascus in 11 years.

