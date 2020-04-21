Lavrov Discusses COVID-19 Outbreak With Somalian Prime Minister - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday discussed the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during a phone conversation with Somalia's Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, the Foreign Ministry said

"During the conversation, they discussed the state and the prospects of the Russia-Somalia cooperation in various areas. They paid special attention to the issues of fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts of the entire international community, including via the IMF [International Monetary Fund] and the World Bank, to stand against the spread of the infection and neutralizing its negative consequences [while] taking the needs of the African continent's countries into consideration," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, there are over 22,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent, with the death toll exceeding 1,000.