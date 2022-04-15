UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Discusses Economic Situation In Lebanon With Party Leader - Foreign Ministry

Published April 15, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the economic situation in Lebanon with the chairman of the Lebanese Marada party, Suleiman Frangieh, ahead of the upcoming general election in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

"During the conversation, topical issues of further development of Russian-Lebanese traditionally friendly relations were discussed, including the maintenance of regular political dialogue with the participation of representatives of the leading socio-political and religious forces of Lebanon.

The two sides also exchanged views on the unfolding socio-economic situation in the Lebanese Republic in light of upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections this year," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties also touched on the problems of resolving the Syrian crisis, including the task of ensuring the return of Syrian refugees from Lebanon.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov also held detailed consultations with Frangieh on matters of common interest on Friday.

